Just In: Ranveer Singh replaces Salman Khan as the new face of Thums Up campaign
Coca-Cola India has signed Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador for its Thums Up brand. The company today launched new thematic campaign starring Ranveer Singh in its 'Toofani' series, Coca-Cola India said in a statement, nearly four months after ending association with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.
