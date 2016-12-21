Is Starbucks to blame for a seismic s...

Is Starbucks to blame for a seismic shift in the soda industry?

Soda consumption is falling in the US, with the accepted reason being that Americans are turning away from sugary beverages. "Starbucks has taken the [carbonated soda] occasion," said RBC analyst Nik Modi in June at Beverage Digest's Future Smarts conference, noting that many of the coffee chain's beverages are more caloric and sugar-packed than top soda brands.

Chicago, IL

