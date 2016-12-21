Hot Property: Arden Hills MedExpress,...

Hot Property: Arden Hills MedExpress, a new urgent care clinic in Arden Hills

Thursday Read more: Star Tribune

Details: MedExpress, a unit of UnitedHealth Group, continued its expansion of urgent care clinics in the state with a new facility to be built in Arden Hills' redeveloping "downtown" area along County Road E. UnitedHealth's Optum division purchased the chain of clinics in April 2015, and shortly thereafter launched an expansion program. Optum's plans call for 12 urgent care centers in the Twin Cities and another seven beyond the metro, including one in Duluth that was approved by city officials there in October.

