Food and drinks withdrawn from Greek supermarkets after poisoning threat

Unilever, Coca-Cola, Nestle and Delta decided to withdraw some of their products from supermarkets in Athens after threats of contamination were posted on a Greek website. The Greek police on Monday was alarmed by a post on a website belonging to an unknown group of extreme anarchists stating that various consumer foods had been contaminated with chlorine and hydrochloric acid and put back on the shelves of major supermarkets in Athens.

