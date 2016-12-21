Coca-Cola shakes up its India top deck amid sluggish sales
NEW DELHI: A significant senior level realignment is underway at Coca-Cola 's India operations even as the US beverages giant struggles to grow its sales in this critical market. The company has relocated heads of its bottling and franchisee operations to roles outside India while there is also speculation of significant changes at bottling arm Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages where three function heads are said to be on their way out.
