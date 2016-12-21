Coca-Cola, Nestle, Unilever and Delta in acid contamination scare
Coca-Cola, Nestle, Unilever and Delta have withdrawn products in a region of Greece after a group threatened to contaminate them with chlorine and hydrochloric acid. Unilever's Hellmann's Caesar Salad Dressing and Pummaro Passata "more concentrated" and "classic" are affected.
