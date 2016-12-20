Coca-Cola European Partners: Notification of Major Interest in Shares

An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached 9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi The Coca-Cola Company has consolidated its interests in 87,950,640 ordinary shares , which were previously held by three of its wholly-owned subsidiaries . The Coca-Cola Company's aggregate indirect interest remain unchanged at 87,950,640 ordinary shares .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.