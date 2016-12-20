Cheerwine Joins Pepsi on Fountains
Restaurants and convenience stores carrying Pepsi on their fountain in North Carolina and the Myrtle Beach, S.C., area can also offer Cheerwine, the sparkling soft drink from Salisbury, N.C., which will be distributed by Pepsi Bottling Ventures beginning in April. PBV's statewide fountain distribution of Cheerwine marks a deepening distribution partnership between North Carolina's two iconic soft drinks.
