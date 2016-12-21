Carrie Fisher drank 16 sodas a day, called signature bun hairstyle...

Carrie Fisher drank 16 sodas a day, c...

16 hrs ago

Carrie Fisher discussed her affinity for Coca-Cola, her real opinion about her signature double-bun hairstyle in "Star Wars" and her relationship with co-star Harrison Ford in a recent interview on During the Nov. 28 interview, DeGeneres referred to Coca-Cola as Fisher's "drink of choice" after pointing out that the 60-year-old actress put the soda in her mug instead of coffee or tea. Fisher told the talk show host that she drank "maybe 16" Coca-Cola beverages daily.

