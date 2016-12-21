Carlos Rivera
Caribbean, Caribbean , Caribbean , Caribbean , Latino, Mexican, Mexico , Mexico , North American, Nuyorican, South American , South American , South American , South American , Spanish Honda, Home Depot ,Minute Maid, Radio Shack, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut ,KFC, McDonalds, Snickers, Subway, Sprint, Redds Apple Ale, Taco Maker, Pearl Vision, Panadol, Total Gas, Coca Cola, Oriental Bank, Nature Valley Hire Carlos as a voice actor. Payment is made through Voices.com SurePay, an escrow service that guarantees your work is done to your satisfaction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voices.
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08)
|Nov '16
|bonnie
|93
|Coca-Cola Has A Bigger Distribution System And ... (Jul '13)
|Oct '16
|jordan
|2
|Coca-Cola started out as an insignificant one m... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|The Latest: Trump slams AFL-CIO for endorsing C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Roll the bones
|3
|Jamie Oliver named most influential person in t... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Psyche
|1
|Alzheimer's disease less likely to affect peopl... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|just me
|19
