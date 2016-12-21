Carlos Rivera

Caribbean, Caribbean , Caribbean , Caribbean , Latino, Mexican, Mexico , Mexico , North American, Nuyorican, South American , South American , South American , South American , Spanish Honda, Home Depot ,Minute Maid, Radio Shack, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut ,KFC, McDonalds, Snickers, Subway, Sprint, Redds Apple Ale, Taco Maker, Pearl Vision, Panadol, Total Gas, Coca Cola, Oriental Bank, Nature Valley Hire Carlos as a voice actor. Payment is made through Voices.com SurePay, an escrow service that guarantees your work is done to your satisfaction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voices.