Brown-Forman to target rye demand with new Jack Daniel's Tennessee Rye

Brown-Forman is to leverage the full weight of its Jack Daniel's brand behind the high-growth rye category next year with the launch of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Rye. The extension will roll out in the US in the Autumn and is likely to hold a similar position in the Jack Daniel's portfolio as the successful Tennessee Honey and Tennessee Fire variants, Brown-Forman revealed at an investor's conference last week.

