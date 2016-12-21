As The Dow Nears 20K, These 5 Stocks ...

As The Dow Nears 20K, These 5 Stocks Have Led The Way

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Investor's Business Daily

Caterpillar has been one of the Dow industrials' top performers in 2016, as investors bet on stronger growth ahead. The election of Donald Trump has propelled the Dow Jones Industrial Average ever closer to 20,000, with the possibility of infrastructure improvements, a stronger economy and fewer regulations offering the biggest boost to four stocks: Caterpillar , UnitedHealth , JPMorgan Chase , Goldman Sachs .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Investor's Business Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverages Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08) Nov '16 bonnie 93
News Coca-Cola Has A Bigger Distribution System And ... (Jul '13) Oct '16 jordan 2
News Coca-Cola started out as an insignificant one m... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Will Dockery 1
News The Latest: Trump slams AFL-CIO for endorsing C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Roll the bones 3
News Jamie Oliver named most influential person in t... (May '16) May '16 Three Psyche 1
News Alzheimer's disease less likely to affect peopl... (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
News Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16) Apr '16 just me 19
See all Beverages Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverages Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,668 • Total comments across all topics: 277,380,129

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC