As The Dow Nears 20K, These 5 Stocks Have Led The Way

Caterpillar has been one of the Dow industrials' top performers in 2016, as investors bet on stronger growth ahead. The election of Donald Trump has propelled the Dow Jones Industrial Average ever closer to 20,000, with the possibility of infrastructure improvements, a stronger economy and fewer regulations offering the biggest boost to four stocks: Caterpillar , UnitedHealth , JPMorgan Chase , Goldman Sachs .

