Angostura drops $0.50 to $15

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 414,785 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $1,433,698.96. JMMB Group Limited was the volume leader with 353,350 shares changing hands for a value of $304,611.53, followed by Angostura Holdings Limited with a volume of 36,443 shares being traded for $546,651.89.

