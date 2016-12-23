Analysts' Updated EPS Estimates for December, 23rd (ABEV, ALXN,...
According to Zacks, "Companhia de Bebidas das Americas , based in Sao Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|She's the ex-Snapple Lady after a falling out (May '08)
|Nov '16
|bonnie
|93
|Coca-Cola Has A Bigger Distribution System And ... (Jul '13)
|Oct '16
|jordan
|2
|Coca-Cola started out as an insignificant one m... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|The Latest: Trump slams AFL-CIO for endorsing C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Roll the bones
|3
|Jamie Oliver named most influential person in t... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Psyche
|1
|Alzheimer's disease less likely to affect peopl... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|just me
|19
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC