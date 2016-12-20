An old brewery's name restored in Jamaica Plain
For years, a large chimney at the former Haffenreffer brewing complex in Jamaica Plain has been missing some of the letters that spelled out the old company's name. The smokestack was shortened after renovations three decades ago, its vertical labeling reduced to: "FENREFFER BREWERS."
