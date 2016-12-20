24 of the biggest failed products from the world's biggest companies

"Less than 3% of new consumer packaged goods exceed first-year sales of $50 million - considered the benchmark of a highly successful launch," say That's part of the reason that the most heavy-hitting names in business - from Pepsi to Netflix, Microsoft to McDonald's - have had some of the biggest belly flops. he name "Edsel" is synonymous with "marketing failure."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.