WRAPUP 1-Australia cenbank steers steady course on rates, knocks A$

SYDNEY, July 4 Australia's central bank stuck to a neutral stance on the economy and interest rates on Tuesday, a marked divergence from some of its peers abroad who have recently signalled an intent to tighten monetary policy. The Australian dollar sank half of a U.S. cent after the Reserve Bank of Australia finished its July policy meeting with rates staying at a record low 1.50 percent, where it has been since August last year.

