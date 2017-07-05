Worldpay And Vantiv Reach Agreement On Merger Terms
Worldpay Group plc and Vantiv Inc. said Wednesday they have reached an agreement in principle on the main terms of a merger, under which Worldpay shareholders would receive 55 pence in cash and 0.0672 new Vantiv shares for each of their Worldpay shares. The British payments processor said Tuesday it had received preliminary takeover approaches from Vantiv, a rival in the U.S., and J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.
