USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA) Sh...

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. by 124.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 2,117 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No Affluent Chinese Will Come To Support Your S... 1 hr To Be Poverty Free 1
The Smart Minds Know How to Keep Up With The Ec... 6 hr Keep Them Out 1
Those Turkish Ugurs in Xinjiang Will Settle in ... 7 hr No Boarder Wall 1
Foxconn iPhone Co. Lied About Starting An Assem... 13 hr All Lies 1
DC Trump Can Invest His Billions to Improve Rus... 20 hr Buy No Bonds 1
The Devils and Demons will Eat UP all Filthy Pi... 21 hr Go To Hell 1
Don't Be A Jerk Trying To Show Off Your Old and... Fri Aircraft Carrier ... 1
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pakistan
  3. Sudan
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,834 • Total comments across all topics: 282,322,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC