USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.
Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. by 124.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 2,117 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Affluent Chinese Will Come To Support Your S...
|1 hr
|To Be Poverty Free
|1
|The Smart Minds Know How to Keep Up With The Ec...
|6 hr
|Keep Them Out
|1
|Those Turkish Ugurs in Xinjiang Will Settle in ...
|7 hr
|No Boarder Wall
|1
|Foxconn iPhone Co. Lied About Starting An Assem...
|13 hr
|All Lies
|1
|DC Trump Can Invest His Billions to Improve Rus...
|20 hr
|Buy No Bonds
|1
|The Devils and Demons will Eat UP all Filthy Pi...
|21 hr
|Go To Hell
|1
|Don't Be A Jerk Trying To Show Off Your Old and...
|Fri
|Aircraft Carrier ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC