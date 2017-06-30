UPDATE 2-Italy in the limelight as EC...

UPDATE 2-Italy in the limelight as ECB policy, bank rescue cloud picture

18 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Investors scrutinised the outlook for Italian bond yields closely on Wednesday after the European Central Bank bought more of that country's debt than usual in its flagship asset-buying programme. The ECB bought more than 2 billion euros of Italian and French bonds than it was supposed to in June, moving further away from a rule aimed at ensuring that its stimulus is evenly spread across the euro zone.

