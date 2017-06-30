Four former top Barclays executives appeared in court in London on Monday to face charges that they conspired to commit fraud during the bank's 12 billion pound emergency fundraising in 2008. Former Chief Executive John Varley along with Roger Jenkins, Tom Kalaris and Richard Boath were charged by Britain's Serious Fraud Office last month in the first criminal prosecution for senior bankers' actions during the financial crisis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Use Your Minitary Force + Old Fishing Fleet To ...
|59 min
|The Crooks and Li...
|1
|Nagro Cheever Celebrated His Anniversary For Be...
|1 hr
|Let Nagro Talk
|1
|David Cheever Will Be Crushed Soon For Refusing...
|2 hr
|Alacran Negro
|2
|You Can Celebrate The Dishonest Practice of Tru...
|2 hr
|Alacran Negro
|2
|DC Trump's Mental Fitness Is At Stake For Askin...
|8 hr
|Moldy Buy Bonds
|1
|The Media Can Not Coerce DC Trump to Deal With ...
|8 hr
|The Unholy Demand
|1
|Modi of India, The Turban Head Can Beg Around T...
|8 hr
|The Trashy India
|2
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC