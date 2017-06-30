Four former top Barclays executives appeared in court in London on Monday to face charges that they conspired to commit fraud during the bank's 12 billion pound emergency fundraising in 2008. Former Chief Executive John Varley along with Roger Jenkins, Tom Kalaris and Richard Boath were charged by Britain's Serious Fraud Office last month in the first criminal prosecution for senior bankers' actions during the financial crisis.

