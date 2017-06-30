RBC raises fixed-term mortgage rates ...

RBC raises fixed-term mortgage rates by 20 basis points

20 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Royal Bank of Canada said it boosted interest rates on its fixed-term mortgages by 20 basis points, ahead of an anticipated increase in the benchmark interest rate by Canada's central bank. The new two-year rate is 2.54 percent while the three-year rate is 2.64 percent and the five-year rate is 2.84 percent, for mortgages with amortization periods of 25 years or less.

Chicago, IL

