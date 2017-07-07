NAB apology for non-disclosure by advisers
National Australia Bank has apologised to at least 150,000 customers for failing to disclose that its advisers were cross-selling the bank's products. The bank on Friday issued an apology and made a "corrective disclosure" to customers about the relationship between its advisers, its financial advice licensees and the recommended investments, following an investigation by the corporate regulator.
