HSBC in talks with U.S. to end crisis-era mortgage probe
HSBC Holdings is in talks to resolve a U.S. probe into its sale of toxic mortgage bonds a decade ago, according to people familiar with matter, a negotiation that could offer an early look at how the Trump Justice Department will deal with global banks. The London-based bank has had at least one meeting with the Justice Department and is scheduled to meet again, said three people who asked not to be named because the negotiations are confidential.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Mortgage News.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Use Your Minitary Force + Old Fishing Fleet To ...
|59 min
|The Crooks and Li...
|1
|Nagro Cheever Celebrated His Anniversary For Be...
|1 hr
|Let Nagro Talk
|1
|David Cheever Will Be Crushed Soon For Refusing...
|2 hr
|Alacran Negro
|2
|You Can Celebrate The Dishonest Practice of Tru...
|2 hr
|Alacran Negro
|2
|DC Trump's Mental Fitness Is At Stake For Askin...
|8 hr
|Moldy Buy Bonds
|1
|The Media Can Not Coerce DC Trump to Deal With ...
|8 hr
|The Unholy Demand
|1
|Modi of India, The Turban Head Can Beg Around T...
|8 hr
|The Trashy India
|2
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC