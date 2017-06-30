Global Markets-Asia hit by Wall St stumble, debt yields spike after Ecb minutes
TOKYO, July 7 Asian shares lost ground on Friday after a weak session on Wall Street, while global sovereign debt yields were elevated across the board on bets the European Central Bank is moving ever closer towards unwinding its massive monetary stimulus. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.3 percent, after the Dow lost 0.7 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1 percent on Thursday, partly as higher Treasury yields dimmed the appeal of equities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DC Trump Can Invest His Billions to Improve Rus...
|2 hr
|Buy No Bonds
|1
|The Devils and Demons will Eat UP all Filthy Pi...
|3 hr
|Go To Hell
|1
|Don't Be A Jerk Trying To Show Off Your Old and...
|11 hr
|Aircraft Carrier ...
|1
|David The Faker Cheever Mis-informed WH About t...
|Thu
|A Shocking Revela...
|1
|David Cheever Will Be Crushed Soon For Refusing...
|Thu
|Dummy Cheever
|3
|You Can Celebrate The Dishonest Practice of Tru...
|Thu
|Dumb Cheever
|3
|My Deductions Foretell The Time For Cheever + K...
|Thu
|For ChiVa To Know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC