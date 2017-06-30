Global Markets-Asia hit by Wall St stumble, debt yields spike after Ecb minutes

TOKYO, July 7 Asian shares lost ground on Friday after a weak session on Wall Street, while global sovereign debt yields were elevated across the board on bets the European Central Bank is moving ever closer towards unwinding its massive monetary stimulus. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.3 percent, after the Dow lost 0.7 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1 percent on Thursday, partly as higher Treasury yields dimmed the appeal of equities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.