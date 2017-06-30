First criminal charges from financial crisis
Four ex-Barclays executives will appear in a London court today facing charges linked to an emergency fundraising in Qatar. "It's the first time criminal charges have been brought against a global bank and its leadership team, with regards to action taken during the financial crisis," said CNBC's Gemma Acton.
