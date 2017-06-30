Federal banking regulator proposes ne...

Federal banking regulator proposes new stress test for all uninsured mortgages

The federal banking regulator is proposing a new stress test for all uninsured mortgages as part of efforts to tighten lending rules. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions recommended the measure as part of draft changes that it has published for public consultations.

