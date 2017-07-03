Barclays, Executives, Set to Appear in Court
Barclays and four of its former executives - including its former CEO - are set to appear in court on charges of conspiracy to commit fraud connected with efforts to raise funds at the height of the 2008 financial crisis. They follow a Serious Fraud Office investigation into two rounds of fundraising from Qatar in June and October of 2008.
