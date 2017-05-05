World Bank's IFC, OPEC Fund drag Ghan...

World Bank's IFC, OPEC Fund drag Ghanaian firm to London court

16 hrs ago

International Finance Corporation , the private lending arm of the World Bank Group, has dragged indigenous Ghanaian company Quantum Oil Terminals Limited to a London High Court to restrain the Ghanaian company from litigating against IFC and OPEC Fund for International Development in any court in Ghana in relation to a law suit against IFC and OFID. The IFC secured an ex parte injunction in a London High Court preventing the case of alleged breach of contract against them to be heard in the High Court in Ghana.

