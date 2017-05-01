UPDATE 1-Greek reform deal paves way for debt relief talks, lenders say

May 2 An agreement on Greek pension and income tax reforms reached on Tuesday morning paves the way for discussions on debt relief for Athens, the European Stability Mechanism, the euro zone's bailout fund, said in a statement. "Staff teams from the European Commission, European Stability Mechanism, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund have reached a preliminary agreement with the Greek authorities on a policy package to support the recovery in Greece, and which will be the basis for concluding the 2nd review of the ESM stability support programme," it said.

