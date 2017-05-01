UPDATE 1-Greek reform deal paves way ...

UPDATE 1-Greek reform deal paves way for debt relief talks, lenders say

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

May 2 An agreement on Greek pension and income tax reforms reached on Tuesday morning paves the way for discussions on debt relief for Athens, the European Stability Mechanism, the euro zone's bailout fund, said in a statement. "Staff teams from the European Commission, European Stability Mechanism, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund have reached a preliminary agreement with the Greek authorities on a policy package to support the recovery in Greece, and which will be the basis for concluding the 2nd review of the ESM stability support programme," it said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Devil Cheever Wants to Defend Koskinen..But, He... 4 hr To Fire Koskinen 1
News Man Suffers Serious Injuries In Stabbing; Suspe... 6 hr Booger_ Burns 3
News March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today 11 hr binaries 44
Fraud Alert: Alex Tico (ZM Capital) and Maria J... 12 hr Cheever The Conman 2
The Anarchists Rule The American Cities Now...G... 15 hr May Day Violence 1
According to MSNBC, Government Agency Now Hired... 23 hr Deficits Stay 1
That Low Down Trudeau Can Beg in Arab Land afte... 23 hr Beggar Trudeau 2
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,135 • Total comments across all topics: 280,729,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC