The First Bancorp Incorrectly Identified in Press Release

May 3, 2017 - In a press release issued on May 2, 2017 by WeissLaw LLP, the trading symbol of The First Bancorp , a Maine-based company, was incorrectly included. The WeissLaw LLP press release stated that the law firm is investigating issues related to a proposed transaction between two North-Carolina-based bank holding companies that was announced on May 1, 2017.

