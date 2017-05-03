The First Bancorp Incorrectly Identified in Press Release

May 3, 2017 - In a press release issued on May 2, 2017 by WeissLaw LLP, the trading symbol of The First Bancorp , a Maine-based company, was incorrectly included. The WeissLaw LLP press release stated that the law firm is investigating issues related to a proposed transaction between two North-Carolina-based bank holding companies that was announced on May 1, 2017.

