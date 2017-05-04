Survey: Small business owners lose some post-election cheer
Small business owners have lost some of their post-election optimism, according to a survey released Thursday by Wells Fargo & Co. The bank's quarterly small business index, based on a survey taken in early April, dropped to a reading of 95 from 100 at the start of 2017 and 80 in the fourth quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I Decided To Walk Away From e-Bay The Second Ti...
|3 hr
|David Cheever
|4
|Valuation of Petchili Bond 1913... (Feb '13)
|3 hr
|David Cheever
|31
|The Oddest Filth Is To Adopt Black Maggots to R...
|20 hr
|What White People
|1
|I Laughed At That Jerk Bill Maher Who Knew Noth...
|Wed
|What White People
|1
|Don't Be Fooled By Fugitive Cheever..For He Had...
|Wed
|Fugitive Cheever
|3
|Ex-Smithtown building director arrested in probe (May '08)
|Wed
|07 Mustang
|30
|Devil Cheever Wants to Defend Koskinen..But, He...
|May 2
|To Fire Koskinen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC