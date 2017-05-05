Seacoast Banking to buy Palm Beach Community Bank
Stuart-based Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida will pay $71 million for Palm Beach Community Bank of West Palm Beach, the companies said late Thursday. Launched in 2008, Palm Beach Community Bank has deposits of $281 million and loans of $290 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Valuation of Petchili Bond 1913... (Feb '13)
|1 hr
|Robert Fisher
|33
|Nicole Wheatman Is Victimized For Not Honoring ...
|1 hr
|Robert Fisher
|3
|David The Drop Out Cheever Can Not Lie To Nicol...
|1 hr
|Robert Fisher
|2
|I Decided To Walk Away From e-Bay The Second Ti...
|17 hr
|King of Coins
|8
|Fraud Alert: Alex Tico (ZM Capital) and Maria J...
|17 hr
|Cheever The Conman
|4
|The Oddest Filth Is To Adopt Black Maggots to R...
|Thu
|What White People
|1
|I Laughed At That Jerk Bill Maher Who Knew Noth...
|Wed
|What White People
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC