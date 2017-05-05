Seacoast Banking to buy Palm Beach Co...

Seacoast Banking to buy Palm Beach Community Bank

15 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

Stuart-based Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida will pay $71 million for Palm Beach Community Bank of West Palm Beach, the companies said late Thursday. Launched in 2008, Palm Beach Community Bank has deposits of $281 million and loans of $290 million.

