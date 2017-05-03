MOVES-Credit Suisse hires IPO banker Walsh from Bank of America
May 3 Credit Suisse Group AG has hired Matt Walsh as a managing director and co-head of its technology, media & telecom equity capital markets group, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a spokesman on Wednesday. Walsh, who will start in July and be based in San Francisco, was most recently co-head of TMT ECM at Bank of America Corp .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Oddest Filth Is To Adopt Black Maggots to R...
|12 hr
|What White People
|1
|I Laughed At That Jerk Bill Maher Who Knew Noth...
|18 hr
|What White People
|1
|Valuation of Petchili Bond 1913... (Feb '13)
|20 hr
|Green Bo
|30
|Don't Be Fooled By Fugitive Cheever..For He Had...
|Wed
|Fugitive Cheever
|3
|I Decided To Walk Away From e-Bay The Second Ti...
|Wed
|King of Coins
|3
|Ex-Smithtown building director arrested in probe (May '08)
|Wed
|07 Mustang
|30
|Devil Cheever Wants to Defend Koskinen..But, He...
|Tue
|To Fire Koskinen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC