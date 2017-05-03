MOVES-Credit Suisse hires IPO banker ...

MOVES-Credit Suisse hires IPO banker Walsh from Bank of America

21 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

May 3 Credit Suisse Group AG has hired Matt Walsh as a managing director and co-head of its technology, media & telecom equity capital markets group, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a spokesman on Wednesday. Walsh, who will start in July and be based in San Francisco, was most recently co-head of TMT ECM at Bank of America Corp .

