Mass. economy contracted, "subdued" growth forecast

Slow growth in the U.S. economy made headlines over the last few days but in Massachusetts the economy over the first quarter of 2017 actually contracted, hamstrung by stalled wage and salary income growth, according to a new report. Real gross domestic product in Massachusetts declined at an annual rate of 0.5 percent in the first quarter, according to a MassBenchmarks report published by the UMass Donahue Institute with the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.

