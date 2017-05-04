Market Close: NZ shares fall, weighed by Comvita and Tegel
New Zealand shares inched lower, led by manuka honey producer Comvita on jitters related to the discovery of a fungal plant and as Tegel Group declined on news its chairman was leaving after less than a year in the job. Gains in Air New Zealand helped offset the fall as the local market outperformed Australia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|David The Drop Out Cheever Can Not Lie To Nicol...
|11 min
|Cheever A Drop Out
|1
|Nicole Wheatman Is Victimized For Not Honoring ...
|1 hr
|Nicole Can Cry
|2
|I Decided To Walk Away From e-Bay The Second Ti...
|1 hr
|King of Coins
|8
|Fraud Alert: Alex Tico (ZM Capital) and Maria J...
|2 hr
|Cheever The Conman
|4
|Valuation of Petchili Bond 1913... (Feb '13)
|13 hr
|Stupod Cheever
|32
|The Oddest Filth Is To Adopt Black Maggots to R...
|Thu
|What White People
|1
|I Laughed At That Jerk Bill Maher Who Knew Noth...
|Wed
|What White People
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC