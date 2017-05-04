Market Close: NZ shares fall, weighed...

Market Close: NZ shares fall, weighed by Comvita and Tegel

New Zealand shares inched lower, led by manuka honey producer Comvita on jitters related to the discovery of a fungal plant and as Tegel Group declined on news its chairman was leaving after less than a year in the job. Gains in Air New Zealand helped offset the fall as the local market outperformed Australia.

