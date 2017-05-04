Lance Bennett Sells 1,219 Shares of D...

Lance Bennett Sells 1,219 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) Stock

15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. VP Lance Bennett sold 1,219 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $23,575.46.

