Lance Bennett Sells 1,219 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) Stock
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. VP Lance Bennett sold 1,219 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $23,575.46.
