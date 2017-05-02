Intact Financial Corp. to buy U.S. specialty insurer for US$1.7 billion
Intact Financial Corporation says it has reached a US$1.7-billion deal to buy OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd., a U.S. specialty insurer. Under the terms of the all-cash deal, OneBeacon shareholders will receive US$18.10 cash per common share, a 14 per cent premium based on OneBeacon's closing stock price on the NYSE of US$15.89 as of May 1, and a 15 per cent premium to the volume weighted average price over the last 30 days.
