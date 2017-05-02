Intact Financial Corp. to buy U.S. sp...

Intact Financial Corp. to buy U.S. specialty insurer for US$1.7 billion

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: 680News

Intact Financial Corporation says it has reached a US$1.7-billion deal to buy OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd., a U.S. specialty insurer. Under the terms of the all-cash deal, OneBeacon shareholders will receive US$18.10 cash per common share, a 14 per cent premium based on OneBeacon's closing stock price on the NYSE of US$15.89 as of May 1, and a 15 per cent premium to the volume weighted average price over the last 30 days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Don't Be Fooled By Fugitive Cheever..For He Had... 30 min David Cheever 2
I Decided To Walk Away From e-Bay The Second Ti... 4 hr King of Coins 1
News Ex-Smithtown building director arrested in probe (May '08) 7 hr 07 Mustang 30
Devil Cheever Wants to Defend Koskinen..But, He... 19 hr To Fire Koskinen 1
News Man Suffers Serious Injuries In Stabbing; Suspe... 21 hr Booger_ Burns 3
News March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today Tue binaries 44
Fraud Alert: Alex Tico (ZM Capital) and Maria J... Tue Cheever The Conman 2
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,976 • Total comments across all topics: 280,744,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC