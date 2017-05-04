HSBC Q1 pretax profit falls 19 percent

May 4 HSBC Holdings Plc on Thursday reported a 19 percent fall in first quarter profit, as Europe's biggest bank battles to restore flagging revenues following its restructuring. HSBC said pretax profit for the first three months of the year fell to $4.96 billion, down from $6.11 billion a year ago and better than the $4.31 billion average of analysts' estimates compiled by the bank.

