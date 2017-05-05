Home Capital says former RBC exec wil...

Home Capital says former RBC exec will replace founder on board of directors

680News

Home Capital Group Inc. is adding a former Royal Bank of Canada executive to its board of directors, replacing company founder Gerald Soloway. The appointment of Alan Hibben to the Home Capital board comes as it grapples with a collection of problems that have shaken confidence in the Toronto-based mortgage lender.

