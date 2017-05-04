Governor Signs Into Law Amendments to...

Governor Signs Into Law Amendments to Washington's Uniform Money Services Act

On April 18 the governor of Washington signed into law amendments proposed by the Washington Department of Financial Institutions in December of last year, to the state's Uniform Money Services Act, including provisions specific to digital currency. The changes take effect on July 23, 2017.

