Governor Signs Into Law Amendments to Washington's Uniform Money Services Act
On April 18 the governor of Washington signed into law amendments proposed by the Washington Department of Financial Institutions in December of last year, to the state's Uniform Money Services Act, including provisions specific to digital currency. The changes take effect on July 23, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Liar Cheever Tried to Place Filth and Trash To ...
|2 hr
|Liar Cheever
|1
|David The Drop Out Cheever Can Not Lie To Nicol...
|2 hr
|Fugitive Cheever
|6
|Fraud Alert: Alex Tico (ZM Capital) and Maria J...
|3 hr
|Demented Cheever
|6
|I Laughed At That Jerk Bill Maher Who Knew Noth...
|3 hr
|Nagro Cheever
|3
|Joker broker of the week: Alan Zanini from Brazil
|3 hr
|Nagro Cheever
|5
|Nicole Wheatman Is Victimized For Not Honoring ...
|4 hr
|Dumbo Fisher
|4
|Valuation of Petchili Bond 1913... (Feb '13)
|4 hr
|Filthy Fisher
|34
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC