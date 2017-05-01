First Capital, Inc. (FCAP) Posts Earnings Results
First Capital, Inc. issued its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today
|2 hr
|binaries
|44
|Fraud Alert: Alex Tico (ZM Capital) and Maria J...
|3 hr
|Cheever The Conman
|2
|The Anarchists Rule The American Cities Now...G...
|6 hr
|May Day Violence
|1
|According to MSNBC, Government Agency Now Hired...
|14 hr
|Deficits Stay
|1
|Man Suffers Serious Injuries In Stabbing; Suspe...
|14 hr
|BB Board
|1
|That Low Down Trudeau Can Beg in Arab Land afte...
|14 hr
|Beggar Trudeau
|2
|When Trudeau Showed Off His Muslim Defense Mini...
|14 hr
|Filthy Canada
|2
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC