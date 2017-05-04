Fairfax revenue down 6% since Christmas

Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

The diversified media company said total group revenue also fell, by six per cent, in the 17 weeks to April 23 compared to the prior corresponding period. Fairfax on Thursday said revenue was down 11 per cent for both its Metro Media and its Australian Community Media.

