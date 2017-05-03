Crown arrests still hurting VIP gambling
Casinos operator The Star Entertainment Group says its international high-roller business continues to be affected by the detention of employees of rival Crown Resorts in China last year. International VIP Rebate business volumes in the second half of the current financial year have been impacted by the detention of 15 Crown Resorts employees in October, The Star said in a presentation to the Macquarie Securities Australia Conference on Wednesday.
