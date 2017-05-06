City police make arrests in two recent homicides
Damonte Johnson, 21, of the 5300 block of Fourth St. in Brooklyn Park was the primary suspect in the killing of Ronald Rice in Carrollton Ridge last month and was arrested by warrant apprehension task force detectives Wednesday, police said. Police said Johnson is also responsible for a nonfatal shooting on Tuesday in the 500 block of Freeman St. in Brooklyn.
