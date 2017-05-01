Cities need more than foreseeable damages to file fair housing cases against banks, SCOTUS says
When determining if a municipality meets the Fair Housing Act's definition of an "aggrieved person" for litigation, courts must determine if there's a direct relationship between alleged conduct and actual harm, the U.S. Supreme Court found Monday. The consolidated cases , which allege that Bank of America and Wells Fargo engaged in predatory lending targeted at blacks and Latinos, were filed by the city of Miami.
