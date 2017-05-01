China's HNA raises Deutsche Bank stake to nearly 10 pct-source

May 2 Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has raised its stake in Deutsche Bank to 9.9 percent, a source close to Germany's flagship lender said on Tuesday. The move would make HNA, which holds the stake via investment vehicle C-Quadrat, the bank's biggest shareholder ahead of Qatar, which has close to 10 percent of stock and options, and BlackRock, which owns 6.1 percent.

