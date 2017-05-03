BusinessNAB posts $3.29 billion HY cash profitNational Australia Bank ...
NAB has posted a first-half cash profit of $3.29 billion and held its interim dividend at 99 cents. National Australia Bank has lifted its first-half cash profit 2.3 per cent to $3.29 billion and held its interim dividend at 99 cents.
