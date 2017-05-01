Australian shares fall, ANZ drags financials lower; NZ up

May 2 Australian shares fell on Tuesday with financial stocks pulled lower after Australia and New Zealand Bank earnings missed expectations and as investors awaited the central bank's policy decision. The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.6 percent, or 33.623 points, to 5,922.9 at 0259 GMT, snapping its longest gaining streak since July 2016.

