Australian shares fall, ANZ drags financials lower; NZ up
May 2 Australian shares fell on Tuesday with financial stocks pulled lower after Australia and New Zealand Bank earnings missed expectations and as investors awaited the central bank's policy decision. The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.6 percent, or 33.623 points, to 5,922.9 at 0259 GMT, snapping its longest gaining streak since July 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Suffers Serious Injuries In Stabbing; Suspe...
|10 min
|Booger_ Burns
|3
|March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today
|5 hr
|binaries
|44
|Fraud Alert: Alex Tico (ZM Capital) and Maria J...
|6 hr
|Cheever The Conman
|2
|The Anarchists Rule The American Cities Now...G...
|8 hr
|May Day Violence
|1
|According to MSNBC, Government Agency Now Hired...
|17 hr
|Deficits Stay
|1
|That Low Down Trudeau Can Beg in Arab Land afte...
|17 hr
|Beggar Trudeau
|2
|When Trudeau Showed Off His Muslim Defense Mini...
|17 hr
|Filthy Canada
|2
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC