Australian shares fall, ANZ drags fin...

Australian shares fall, ANZ drags financials lower; NZ up

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

May 2 Australian shares fell on Tuesday with financial stocks pulled lower after Australia and New Zealand Bank earnings missed expectations and as investors awaited the central bank's policy decision. The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.6 percent, or 33.623 points, to 5,922.9 at 0259 GMT, snapping its longest gaining streak since July 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Suffers Serious Injuries In Stabbing; Suspe... 10 min Booger_ Burns 3
News March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today 5 hr binaries 44
Fraud Alert: Alex Tico (ZM Capital) and Maria J... 6 hr Cheever The Conman 2
The Anarchists Rule The American Cities Now...G... 8 hr May Day Violence 1
According to MSNBC, Government Agency Now Hired... 17 hr Deficits Stay 1
That Low Down Trudeau Can Beg in Arab Land afte... 17 hr Beggar Trudeau 2
When Trudeau Showed Off His Muslim Defense Mini... 17 hr Filthy Canada 2
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,666 • Total comments across all topics: 280,722,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC