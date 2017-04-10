Yield-Hungry India Investors Look to ...

Yield-Hungry India Investors Look to Whet Appetite With Equities 38 minutes ago

Faced with bank deposit rates at multi-decade lows and a rally that has sent shares to records, investors may buy 100 billion rupees of market-linked debentures in the year to March 2018, the most in at least five years, according to Sales of equity-linked debt securities have surged in the past year as banks slashed interest rates on deposits after being flooded with funds due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cash clampdown. State Bank of India cut the one-year bulk deposit rate by 175 basis points to 4.25 percent two weeks after the Nov. 8 currency ban.

Chicago, IL

